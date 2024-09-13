Vijay Varma requests paparazzi to leave grieving family alone amidst Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta’s demise; ‘Thoda toh grace rakho…’

Trigger Warning-This article contains mention of death.

After Varun Dhawan, Vijay Varma slammed the paparazzi and asked them to 'leave the grieving family alone' amidst Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta’s demise.

The IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack actor recently took to his X and Instagram stories and shared a post. Dropping a short yet impactful note, he criticized the paparazzi and asked them to give privacy to the grieving family. This came amidst Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Mehta’s unfortunate passing away.

In the tweet, Vijay Varma wrote, "Please leave the grieving family alone.. it’s not easy anyway for them. Thoda toh grace rakho media walon (Have some grace media people) (accompanied by folded hands emoji)."

Notably, on Wednesday, Varun Dhawan also taking to his social media handle had raised his voice against paps for pointing cameras at the grieving loved ones following Malaika's father's death. Expressing his disappointment, the Baby John actor schooled the paps stating, "It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of people who are grieving please."

"Please consider what you are doing and how it affects those in mourning. I understand it's your job, but remember that people might not be comfortable with this," he added further, including the hashtag 'humanity' in his post.

Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Mehta passed away on Wednesday morning. Later in the evening, the actress took to her social media handle had shared an official statement on her entire family’s behalf.

It read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan , Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy and Buddy."

On Thursday, September 12, the final rites of Malaika’s father took place at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai. Several members of the industry including Arbaaz Khan with wife Sshura Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and her husband, Saif Ali Khan among others stood in solidarity to be with the actress in the toughest phase of her life.

