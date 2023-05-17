Vijay Varma reveals designers rejected him during his Cannes debut in 2013: ‘Friend gifted Zara suit’

Vijay Varma is currently at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, as a part of the Indian delegation. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released crime series Dahaad, has been sharing some lovely selfies of himself at the French Riviera. This isn’t the first time that Vijay Varma has attended the prestigious film festival. He made his debut ten years ago as he attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2013, when he accompanied the team of his film, Monsoon Shootout, directed by Amit Kumar. In a recent interview, Vijay Varma looked back at that time, and recalled that back then, designers and stylists didn’t know who he was, and hence, refused to style him.

Vijay Varma reveals designers rejected him during his Cannes debut in 2013

While speaking with Film Companion, Vijay Varma said that when he came to the Cannes Film Festival in 2013, he bought one jacket from Zara, which he could afford. “But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?’ And they said, ‘Who’s Vijay Varma? We don’t want to dress anybody,'” he said. He then added that a friend gifted him a Zara suit, which he wore for the morning photocall. He added that somebody stitched him a black tuxedo for the red carpet, and his pictures came out on Getty Images and other such places that he did not have money to buy from.

However, he said that looking back, he realized he looked fine, and that he felt he looked like a ‘Marwari Johnny Depp.’

Meanwhile, apart from Vijay Varma, other celebrities who are attending the Cannes Film Festival this year include Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan etc.

