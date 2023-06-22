Vijay Varma reveals GF Tamannaah Bhatia’s most annoying habit; Actress calls him ‘calmness ki murat’

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s short film in the anthology Lust Stories 2, and fans can’t wait to see the couple together in the film. Tamannaah and Vijay have been hitting the headlines for their rumoured relationship since January this year after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year bash in Goa went viral. Tamannaah recently confirmed that their relationship began on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Now, Vijay and Tamannaah have been busy promoting their upcoming film. In a recent interview, the couple was asked about each other’s most annoying habits. Here’s what they said!

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma on each other’s most annoying habits

In an interaction with ETimes, Vijay Varma named one habit that annoys him about Tamannaah, and said, “She obsessively thinks about workouts. She plans her day according to workouts. She will even sleep less to go to the gym! I tell her you need to complete your sleep for a better lifestyle, but no. She will sleep for four hours and hit the gym.” In response to that, Tamannaah said that she cannot afford to miss her workouts as she eats a lot.

Vice versa, when asked about Vijay’s annoying habit, Tamannaah didn’t name any. Instead, she revealed that she working on ways to annoy him. “I want to annoy him. I am working on it. There are a few ideas that I have. I am still fleshing them out. He is too zen. He is like calmess ki murat. Iske cinema ke portrayal pe mat jaao.”

Lust Stories 2 features four short films helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona SenSharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. The ensemble cast includes Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma. Produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala, the film will premiere on Netflix on 29th June, 2023.

