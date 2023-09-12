Vijay Varma reveals he underwent 'tough training' to learn martial arts for Kareena Kapoor starrer Jaane Jaan

Vijay Varma is known for his versatile acting skills. His diligent skills in every role he has played have earned him positive reviews. His impactful acting manages to leave an impression in the audience’s mind. The actor, after being a part of several critically acclaimed projects, is now gearing up for his next, Jaane Jaan. Along with him, sharing screen space will be Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan has a thriller genre. The Darlings actor is usually seen playing negative roles, but this will be the first time Vijay will be playing a positive character of a cop. Taking up the new role, the major part of his preparation included learning martial arts. The actor recently opened up about the same and the challenges involved in the process.

Vijay Varma recalls being ‘referred’ to the Bruce Lee poster

Speaking with News 18, Varma shared how he had to undergo tough martial arts training for the filming of Jaane Jaan. The actor recalled a moment with the director, Sujoy Ghosh, and his experience of learning martial arts for Jaane Jaan. Talking about the same, Vijay shared, "He (Sujoy Ghosh) referred to the poster of Bruce Lee on his office wall and said, 'I want you to be that sharp.' He wanted me to move like a practitioner of Martial Art. So I spent time learning the art form. Secondly, he told me that while police efficiency was a factor, my character's superpower was his charm. So, then I found out how to be charming."

Lately, Vijay Varma has been on a roll with his brilliant performances. So far, the actor has had a remarkable career graph with his projects like Darlings (2022), Dahaad, Lust Stories 2, and Kaalkoot, all of which received rave reviews from critics. While in Dahaad, the actor stunned everyone with his performance of a serial murderer followed by a terrifying husband in Lust Stories 2 and then a naïve cop in Kaalkoot.

Vijay Varma’s work front

Work-wise, the actor is surely occupied with projects in the pipeline. He also has the highly anticipated project, Mirzapur 3 and Murder Mubarak opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Speaking about Jaane Jaan, this thriller flick is written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is an official adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films, Kross Pictures, and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. Jaane Jaan is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 21st. The film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, and Karma Takapa in important roles.

