Vijay Varma reveals his unexpected reaction on being called 'next Irrfan' by director Tigmanshu Dhulia

Vijay Varma has emerged as one of the most interesting actors in Bollywood. The actor has given several acclaimed performances in a variety of films and web shows in a short span of time.

In a recent interview, he recalled an incident when director Tigmanshu Dhulia called him the 'next Irrfan.' Let's find out what happened exactly.

Vijay Varma was called the 'next Irrfan'

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Vijay Varma recalled a moment when director Tigmanshu Dhulia introduced him to the late Irrfan Khan as the 'next Irrfan'. He said, "I remember there was a Holi party at Tigmanshu Dhulia’s office. He held my hand and he was, of course, a little ‘happy’, He held my hand and made me walk up to Irrfan Khan, his face was fully coloured. He said ‘Irrfan, he is going to take your place’ And I wanted to disappear from there. I just felt like this is the worst thing one person can tell another person. But Irrfan was totally having fun with that.”

The Jaane Jaan actor then sent a long message to Irrfan saying that this comparison was wrong.

Vijay Varma recalls the time when he only had 18 rupees

In the same interview, he recalled a tough time in his life when he only had 18 rupees in his bank account. The actor then accepted a role for three thousand. He said, "I had finished Monsoon Shootout by that time, so I had played a lead by then, but I went through that experience and I was crying on my way back, I told myself that I will never take up anything for money. This happened in 2014 and I haven’t done anything for money since then."

Workwise, Varma was recently seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. He will be next seen in Afghaani Snow and Murder Mubarak.

