Vijay Varma reveals how he deals with trolls; says 'I feel like I am in a place where toxicity...'

Vijay Varma is one of the most exciting actors in Bollywood these days. After doing some roles, he got his major breakthrough in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Since then, he has been headlining a lot of movies and shows. He was recently seen in the web series KaalKoot. However, Vijay is also someone who receives a lot of trolling and bad comments online.

Vijay Varma explains how he deals with negativity

In an interview with India Today, Varma was asked how he deals with bad comments targeted at his love life. He said, “I don't pay attention to how it works. I don’t get trolled very easily. I feel like I am in a place where toxicity doesn't come in the way a lot. From what I understand, people are absolutely in harmony with what I am doing in my life and career.” He also said that for him, love means him being able to "practice unconditional love. Where you celebrate each other's good and bad, highs and lows."

Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia are in a relationship

While promoting Lust Stories 2, Tamannah Bhatia unveiled that she is in a relationship with Vijay. Talking to Film Companion, she referred to him as her "happy place." Earlier, the actress has stated that she will not date an actor. However, things changed for her when she met Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Recently, Varma took to his Instagram story to share a video of LALIGA club, FC Barcelona. In it, several kids can be seen dancing on his girlfriend Tamannah's song Kaavaalaa. Praising his girlfriend's popular song, Vijay called it "fab stuff." He wrote, “The world is moving to your moves.” Tamannaah also shared the video and wrote, “This is so cool.” The song is from the Tamil language film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth.

On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in the OTT film Jaane Jaan co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Its first look was released today.

