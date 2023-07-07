Vijay Varma reveals what happened when he saw Raja Hindustani with family; Watch Tamannaah Bhatia's reaction

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are the newest couple in B-town and netizens are quite curious to know more about them. Recently, the love birds were seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Lust Stories 2. It was their first collaboration and while shooting, their love story blossomed. Recently, Netflix India dropped a new video featuring Vijay and Tamannaah. The couple discussed love, lust and watching intimate scenes on screen. Vijay recalled a hilarious anecdote when he went to watch Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor's Raja Hindustani.

Vijay Varma talks about Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor's kiss scene in Raja Hindustani

Aamir and Karisma's Raja Hindustani is one of the most loved films. The duo shared a lip lock in the film. In the video, Vijay was seen telling Tamannaah about the awkward moment with the family. Vijay recalled, "I had gone to watch Raja Hindustani with 2-3 families. Me, my parents and my uncle and their families, and we are 20 people in a row. And suddenly that kiss starts. This entire row just froze. They were like… And I didn’t know what to do, my hand was almost touching my aunt. I didn’t know what to do. That kiss never ended. It felt like one hour!" Tamannaah was left in splits.

During the interaction, Tamannaah asked Vijay, "Sex with an ex? Yay or nay?" Vijay was quick to respond, "Jiski jo zarurat." To this, the actress said, "Yeah. Who are we to judge?" Vijay further added, "If you both are single, loose cannons floating around in the universe, who cares?"In the same video, Tamannaah talked about her experience of working with Vijay. She went on to say that she's a huge Vijay Varma fan.

She said, "Since I want to talk about Lust Stories, I am a huge Vijay Varma fan and I’ve seen all his work. The moment I heard that this part of the anthology is with you and Sujoy Ghosh, I was super excited as I really wanted to play different parts. I was really sick during the shooting. And you did everything to make me feel super comfortable. It ended up becoming one of the most fun, satisfying experiences for me as an actor."

