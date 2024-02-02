Vijay Varma says he 'cried' watching Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail: 'Vikrant Massey made me weep a lot'

Vijay Varma is one of the most interesting actors in Bollywood with several successful films and shows under his name. These include Mirzapur, Gully Boy, Dahaad, Jaane Jaan, and others. Recently, he conducted a question-and-answer session on Instagram during which he revealed that he cried while watching Vikrant Massey's performance in 12th Fail.

Vijay Varma cried watching 12th Fail

Yesterday, on February 1st, Vijay Varma conducted a Q & A session on Instagram to interact with his fans. One user asked him: 'Ever cried watching a movie/series (name it)'. In response, the Jaane Jaan actor started out by giving a funny reference to influencer Orry and said: "I am a crier (not a liver)".

He then revealed that he cried watching Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. "I cried watching 12th Fail this evening." Vijay further stated that the film's lead actor Vikrant Massey made him weep a lot. He said: "@vikrantmassey made me weep a lot (red heart emoji)."

Check out his story!

Vijay Varma on his marriage plans

During the same Q and A session on his Instagram story, the actor was asked about his marriage plans. One user asked him, “Kab Shaadi karre??!!!!! (when are you getting married)”. Reacting to it, Varma gave a funny response and wrote: “My niece asking mom questions already (accompanied by a red goblin emoji) also I heard it in Hyderabadi.” It turns out that the person behind this question was his niece.

Advertisement

Another user asked him when can we see him playing a romantic role “When are we seeing you next in a romantic role?”, the question said. The actor answered: “Veryyyy soon! It’s in the making. Till then…enjoy jaanejaan’s unsaid romance." He shared a still from Jaane Jaan featuring him alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Later, one user asked him which project was more challenging for him She or Darling: “Which role you found more challenging, She or Darling (Hamza).” In response, Varma shared a collage of both the projects and wrote, “They were both super challenging but since I shot she first…it took me a while to build the character and break some inhibitions.”

12th Fail has received widespread praise

12th Fail is written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is based on the eponymous book by Anurag Pathak which itself was based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Upon its release, the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anurag Kashyap, and Kareena Kapoor have showered praises on the film.

Vijay Varma's work front

Varma's most recent appearance was in Sujoy Ghosh's gripping suspense film Jaane Jaan, where he portrayed the character of an inspector. This adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X also featured talented actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie received positive feedback, both for its storyline and Varma's performance. In the previous year, he showcased his acting talent in Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's thrilling series Dahaad, where he portrayed a chilling serial killer. Additionally, he also participated in a show called Kaalkoot.

Vijay has an exciting lineup of projects, including Ul Jalool Ishq and a Tamil film titled Suriya43. Apart from these, he is also working on Murder Mubarak alongside esteemed actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, among others. This film is set to be released on Netflix in 2024.

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma has witty response on being asked about his marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia