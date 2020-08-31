Vijay Varma says he 'stopped breathing for a bit' when he first met Tabu, shares fun pics with Ishaan Khatter

Vijay Varma, who plays Rasheed in A Suitable Boy, took to Instagram to reveal his fanboy moment during the show's first table read.

Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy has had a successful international run and the series is all set to come to India very soon. However, social media was already flooded with photos, reviews and small snippets from the series. Starring , Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala in the leading roles, A Suitable Boy also starred several other actors from the Hindi film industry and one of them was Gully Boy's Vijay Varma.

Vijay played the character of Rasheed and took to Instagram today to reveal his fanboy moment. Turns out, Vijay stopped breathing for a bit when he first met Tabur who plays Saeeda in the show. Sharing a selfie with her, Vijay wrote, "This is where it all started. The table read My seat was next to Saeeda’s. I stopped breathing for a bit and didn’t know what to do with myself. Then @tabutiful walks in looking like a million dollar and once the reading started.. all we both did was giggle uncontrollably every time someone read the humour well."

He also shared fun photos with Ishaan and added, "I met the entire cast n crew that day. This whole process turned out to be one of the most enriching experience of my life. Also got me to work closely with friend/fan @ishaankhatter This team, under the guidance of @pagliji has made something very unique and very special. Wait for it:) #AsuitableBoy @netflix_in." While Netflix has not yet announced the date, it is likely to release in the next few weeks.

