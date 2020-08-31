  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Varma says he 'stopped breathing for a bit' when he first met Tabu, shares fun pics with Ishaan Khatter

Vijay Varma, who plays Rasheed in A Suitable Boy, took to Instagram to reveal his fanboy moment during the show's first table read.
10340 reads Mumbai
News,tabu,Vijay Varma,Ishaan KhatterVijay Varma says he 'stopped breathing for a bit' when he first met Tabu, shares fun pics with Ishaan Khatter.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy has had a successful international run and the series is all set to come to India very soon. However, social media was already flooded with photos, reviews and small snippets from the series. Starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala in the leading roles, A Suitable Boy also starred several other actors from the Hindi film industry and one of them was Gully Boy's Vijay Varma.

Vijay played the character of Rasheed and took to Instagram today to reveal his fanboy moment. Turns out, Vijay stopped breathing for a bit when he first met Tabur who plays Saeeda in the show. Sharing a selfie with her, Vijay wrote, "This is where it all started. The table read My seat was next to Saeeda’s. I stopped breathing for a bit and didn’t know what to do with myself. Then @tabutiful walks in looking like a million dollar and once the reading started.. all we both did was giggle uncontrollably every time someone read the humour well." 

He also shared fun photos with Ishaan and added, "I met the entire cast n crew that day. This whole process turned out to be one of the most enriching experience of my life. Also got me to work closely with friend/fan @ishaankhatter This team, under the guidance of @pagliji has made something very unique and very special. Wait for it:) #AsuitableBoy @netflix_in." While Netflix has not yet announced the date,  it is likely to release in the next few weeks. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli to release on OTT on Gandhi Jayanti; 1 day shoot left

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement