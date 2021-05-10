Vijay Varma shares a picture of his 'new wife' on social media
Actor Vijay Varma, who rose to fame playing Moeen in "Gully Boy", has shared the look of his "new wife" and it's not what you imagine!
Vijay posted an Instagram picture on Monday seated on a chair, dressed in a white T-shirt and holding a PS5, a visual gaming console.
The actor is seen holding on to the controller and posing for the camera as he flashes a big smile.
"Hi guys, Bye guys. Meet my new wife PS5," he wrote as the caption.
Vijay was recently seen in the sci-fi comedy web series "Ok Computer", co-starring Jackie Shroff and Radhika Apte.
The actor will be seen in multiple projects over the next months, including "Darlings" with Alia Bhatt and "Fallen" with Sonakshi Sinha.
Credits :IANS
