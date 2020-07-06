  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Varma shares a 'pro mode massage' video from his nephew on social media

Actor Vijay Varma has been getting "pro mode massage" from his nephew. The actor shared a video on Instagram Stories, where his nephew is seen giving him a massage.
1231 reads Mumbai
Vijay Varma shares a 'pro mode massage' video from his nephew on social mediaVijay Varma shares a 'pro mode massage' video from his nephew on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Use your nephew wisely," he wrote on the video.

With a second video, Vijay quipped about his nephew: "Be kind to them and tell them their pants are falling."

In the third video, his nephew moves real fast. Vijay wrote: "And you'll get pro mode massage finally. Thank you for joining."

The "Gully Boy" actor went back to his hometown in Hyderabad from Mumbai recently.

Taking to social media, he posted a picture of his airport look. He can be seen wearing a face shield and mask.

"Ghar wapsi. No more aatm-nirbhar," Vijay quipped.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement