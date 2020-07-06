Vijay Varma shares a 'pro mode massage' video from his nephew on social media

Actor Vijay Varma has been getting "pro mode massage" from his nephew. The actor shared a video on Instagram Stories, where his nephew is seen giving him a massage.

"Use your nephew wisely," he wrote on the video.

With a second video, Vijay quipped about his nephew: "Be kind to them and tell them their pants are falling."

In the third video, his nephew moves real fast. Vijay wrote: "And you'll get pro mode massage finally. Thank you for joining."

The "Gully Boy" actor went back to his hometown in Hyderabad from Mumbai recently.

Taking to social media, he posted a picture of his airport look. He can be seen wearing a face shield and mask.

"Ghar wapsi. No more aatm-nirbhar," Vijay quipped.

Credits :IANS

