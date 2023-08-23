Vijay Varma shares viral video of GF Tamannaah Bhatia's song Kaavaalaa; praises her with THIS caption
Vijay Varma took to his Instagram story to share a viral video of his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia's popular Tamil song Kaavaalaa
Tamannaah Bhatia is a very popular actress not just in Bollywood but in the southern industry as well. She is known for her amazing beauty as well as acting chops. Recently, the actress unveiled that she is dating fellow actor Vijay Varma. The two had collaborated for the first time on Netflix's anthology Lust Stories 2. Today, Vijay took to social media to give a shout-out to his girlfriend.
Vijay Varma praises Tamannaah Bhatia through a viral video
Tamannah did a cameo on a Tamil song called Kaavaalaa in the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer. The song has since gone viral on the internet. Vijay took to his Instagram story to share a video of LALIGA club, FC Barcelona. In it, several kids can be seen dancing to that popular song donned in Barcelona jersey. Praising his girlfriend's popular song, Vijay called it "fab stuff." He wrote, “The world is moving to your moves.” Tamannaah also shared the video and wrote, “This is so cool.”
Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia are dating
While promoting Lust Stories 2, Tamannah unveiled that she is in a relationship with Vijay. Talking to Film Companion, she referred to him as her "happy place." Earlier, the actress has stated that she will not date an actor. However, things changed for her when she met Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2.
On the work front, Tamannaah was recently seen alongside Chiranjeevi in the Telugu film Bhola Shankar. She will be next seen in the Tamil film Aranmanai 4 as well as a Malayalam film called Bandra. Apart from these, she has also started filming for Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa. In it, she is paired with John Abraham for the first time. She is also gearing up for the release of the web series Aakhri Sach which will release on August 25.
