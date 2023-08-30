Vijay Varma spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor's role in Jaane Jaan: 'She will be seen in a whole new avatar'

From working as a theatre artist in Hyderabad to reaching the Cannes Film Festival, Vijay Varma's career trajectory is impressive. The actor started in the industry with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's short film Shor. From there on, he crawled into mainstream films like Pink, Super 30, Gully Boy, Darlings, and the rest is history.

After featuring in Lust Stories 2 with his ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay is looking forward to the release of his next Jaane Jaan. In this mystery thriller, Vijay shares the screen with actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his experience with working with his co-stars in the movie.

Vijay Varma on working with Kareena

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie is an adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. When quizzed about his experience of working with Bebo, the actor said that Kareena is everyone’s favorite.

"Her work is so iconic that today auditions are conducted using her lines and based on her characters. She has created a type. Now, in this film, she will be seen in a whole new avatar, something the audience has never seen before. It is a very inspiring performance.”

Vijay says he's comfortable working with Jaideep

Talking about Jaideep, Vijay said that he had a comfort zone with him. "Just like any cricket team, when you have good teammates, your game improves, and the audience likes it. Jaideep and I go long back. We have studied together so I had that comfort zone. From doing theatre exercises together to being on set together today, it has been a long journey. He is one of my favorite actors currently so he does make it easier."

Vijay on selecting projects where his co-stars are brilliant actors

Vijay has been picky about the roles that he wants to portray on screen. He says he is inclined towards films where his co-actors are talented actors, regardless of their stardom.

Talking about this, he said, "When my playmates, as in my co-actors, are brilliant, I feel it makes my work easier. In fact, it makes everyone’s work easier, from the director to other departments too. I choose my work keeping this in mind that I get to work with good artists, whether it is Pink or Gully Boy. I don’t care if the actor has a name or fame but they should be good."

