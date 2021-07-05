Vijay Varma stoked to reunite with Alia Bhatt for Darlings; Drops on set pic as filming begins

The Gully Boy co-stars reunited on the sets of Darlings and Vijay Varma was pretty stoked about the same. Check out his photo below.

's debut production, Darlings, has officially kicked off and the actress took to social media to announce the same. While Alia revealed that she was a nervous bunch before commencing shoot, her co-stars were quite excited. One of them was Vijay Varma. The Gully Boy co-stars reunited on the sets of Darlings and Vijay Varma was pretty stoked about the same.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo from the film's sets which looked like in the middle of a commercial space with an industrial life behind him. Holding the Darlings clapper board, Vijay smiled for the camera and captioned it, "So happy and excited to be back on a set again! Anddddd for a film that I have been sooo stoked about for the longest time. #Darlings in production now Wish me luck coz I’ll need it to match the roaring talents of my fellow artists on this one. @jasmeet_k_reen @aliaabhatt @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew @im_anilmehta @redchilliesent @eternalsunshineproduction."

Apart from Vijay and Alia, the film also stars Dil Dhadakne Do actress Shefali Shah and Choked actor Roshan Matthew. The film is being backed by Alia's production -- Eternal Sunshine Productions as well as Red Chillies Entertainment.

Check out Vijay Varma's post below:

Sharing some stunning photos from her first day on set, Alia remarked, "Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)." Click below to see Alia's photos.

