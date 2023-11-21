Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia ooze couple goals as they twin in black during an outing-WATCH

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are two of the most interesting actors in Bollywood. The couple has been in a relationship for a while and they made it public earlier this year. Since then, they have received extensive media coverage. Recently, the two were spotted during an outing in the evening. Let's find out more.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia spotted together

Recently, love birds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted together during an outing. The duo was giving strong relationship goals as they twinned in black outfits. They spotted and posed for the paps while wearing a beautiful smile before they headed for their vehicle.

Check out the video!

Tamannaah Bhatia on her relationship with Vijay Varma

Back in August, the Lust Stories 2 actress gave an interview with News 18 where she spoke about the spotlight on her personal life. She said, “People say things and sometimes it hurts as it comes from some people who know you, but in the end what matters is what you say to yourself. So, I have had a very strong demarcation in my career when it comes to my work and personal life. I have always been a straightforward person who has always spoken my mind and told the truth.” Lately, there have been reports that the couple is planning to get married soon.

Workwise, Tamannah appeared in several projects in 2023. She did the Malayalam action film Bandra, the Telugu film Bhola Shankar, the Rajinikanth starrer Tamil film Jailer, and the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. She also did a web series called Aakhri Sach. Vijay, on the other hand, also did Lust Stories 2. He is now gearing up for Murder Mubarak.

In an interview, Varma said that the pap situation escalated after the duo announced their relationship. "I was doing fairly good on my own. The pap situation escalated a bit as soon as I started seeing Tamannaah [Bhatia]", he said at the India Today conclave.

