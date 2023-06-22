Vijay Varma thought Tamannaah Bhatia had ‘cold feet’ on the first day of Lust Stories 2 shoot; Here’s why

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been hitting the headlines since January this year, ever since rumours about their relationship surfaced on the Internet. Recently, Tamannaah confirmed that their relationship began after they met each other on the sets of their upcoming project Lust Stories 2. They will be seen headlining the short film by Sujoy Ghosh in the anthology, which is set to release on June 29. Now, in a recent interview, Tamannaah and Vijay opened up about their first impressions of each other on the shoot of Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah also revealed that Vijay thought she had ‘cold feet’ on the first day of the shoot.

Tamannaah Bhatia on her first impression of Vijay Varma

In an interview with News 18, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about her first impression of Vijay Varma, and said, “I definitely thought that I'm going to get a chance to work with an actor who has been so consistent in delivering performances which are so diverse and so powerful. He is quite a chameleon. He really changes, even with the way he approaches a certain character. And I have seen all of his work from the past. And I was like 'agar is project mein kuchh nahi hoga to main in dono (Vijay Varma and Sujoy Ghosh) se kuchh seekh lungi."

Why did Vijay Varma think Tamannaah Bhatia had ‘cold feet’ on Lust Stories 2 shoot?

Further speaking about shooting for Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah recalled, “So basically I was very unwell. So I canceled the first day of my shoot. So Sujoy Ghosh was basically going through turmoil. He was like, 'Is Tamannaah going to come? Not come? Is it going to happen or not?' Vijay just thought I had cold feet. Everyone had weird ideas about what was going on. But I think the schedule was really short. And there was a lot of work that all of us had to put in.” However, she said that they enjoyed the process and they got through it.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma spoke about his first impression of Tamannaah, and said that it was beautiful to see how willing and ready she was to ‘hop on and explore’ this story and this character. She said that he had seen some of Tamannaah’s work including Baahubali, and Babli Bouncer, and felt like she has so much to offer. “I had seen some of her work and she is such an icon in so many ways,” said Vijay.

