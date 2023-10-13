Vijay Varma wins Best Actor India for Dahaad at Asian Academy Creative Awards; pens a special note

Vijay Varma established himself as one of the most sought-after talents in the Hindi film industry, with some power-packed performances over the years. Especially, the talented actor's portrayal of negative characters in some of the most celebrated movies and shows of recent times, including Darlings and Dahaad, won the hearts of audiences. Interestingly, Vijay Varma has now won the Best Actor - India award at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards, for his exceptional performance as a serial killer in the Amazon Prime Video show, Dahaad.

Vijay Varma pens a special note as he wins Best Actor India award

Recently, Excel Movies, the production banner that produced the much-loved Amazon Prime Video show, took to their official social media handles and revealed that Vijay Varma has won the Best Actor - India award, at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. "Roaring at the Asian Academy Awards. Congratulations @itsvijayvarma on winning the best actor award for #Dahaad," reads the Instagram post of Excel Movies.

The talented actor, who is all excited about winning the prestigious award, reshared the production banners' official post on his Instagram handle with a special note. "Such a huge honour! Thank you Asian Academy," reads Vijay Varma's Instagram post.

Have a look at Vijay Varma's Instagram post, below:

Fans and followers congratulate Vijay Varma

The actor's colleagues, fans, and followers are now showering the actor with congratulatory messages, on his Instagram post. "Deserving and many more to come," commented actor Suresh Menon. "This character stayed in my mind for a few days after I finished watching the series. It was a subtly powerful character and series," wrote a fan of Vijay Varma. "So much more to come!!" wrote another fan.

Have a look at the comments on Vijay Varma's post:

Vijay Varma's work front

The versatile actor is now planning to take a break from negative characters and explore more genres. Vijay Varma is teaming up with Karisma Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for the upcoming dark comedy Murder Mubarak, which is helmed by the renowned filmmaker Homi Adajania. He is also set to reprise his much-loved double role Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi, in the upcoming third season of Mirzapur, the famous Amazon Prime Video series.

