Vikas Dubey Encounter: Netizens trend Rohit Shetty on Twitter; Claim UP Police copied filmmaker’s style

After gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, netizens are drawing similarities between the encounter and Rohit Shetty’s movies.

It’s been a while since gangster Vikas Dubey has been ruling the headlines after he organised the massacre of eight policemen in Kanpur last Friday. While he had been on a run for almost a week until he was arrested at a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district. While the news grabbed massive attention last evening, the nation woke up to another major update in the case as Vikas Dubey reportedly died in an encounter with UP police.

It was reported that Dubey tried to escape after one of the three police convoy overturned on their way to Kanpur. "The car overturned and policemen and the accused were injured. Then Vikas Dubey grabbed a gun from an injured policeman and ran. The police team caught up and surrounded him and tried to get him to surrender, but he refused and started firing. The police had to fire back in self-defence," the Kanpur police said in a statement.

While this encounter has been making major headlines, it has also raised a lot of eyebrows and speculations are rife that it might be a fake encounter. In fact, netizens have even compared the encounter with Rohit Shetty movie and churned out hilarious memes as they commented that the cops have copied the filmmaker’s style.

A Twitter user wrote, “Hats off to the driving skills of the driver who overturned the car. Rohit Shetty should consider him as a stuntman in his next movies. He can also get the story written for Singham 3 from Kanpur police.”

Another user commented, “Was Rohit Shetty directing this scene from the #VikasDubeyEncounter?”

Take a look at tweets comparing Vikas Dubey’s encounter with Rohit Shetty film:

Rohit Shetty joined Up Police : confirmed source #FakeEncounter

pic.twitter.com/k4LXw1gnfi — Deepak rathour (@deepakraj9801) July 10, 2020

I am sure Rohit Shetty have planned all these . #fake_encounter #VikasDubey #vikasDubeyEncounter But Rohit Shetty claim he has no relationship with this encounter incident . But public opinion says :- pic.twitter.com/9eb6hWgUGp — RAHUL PRAJAPATI (@RAHUL_PRAJ19) July 10, 2020

When Rohit Shetty heard “fake encounter aur gaadi palat gayi”#FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/MugAEYrjqy — Simardeep Singh Sukhwal (@Isimardeepsingh) July 10, 2020

Perfect title for rohit shetty's next movie: "Vikas dubey: Dead men tell no tales"#RohitShetty #vikasDubeyEncounter — _VICHAR_ (@RandomVichar69) July 10, 2020

Rohit Shetty just CopyRight Claim to UPPolice -for stealing his movie script pic.twitter.com/V3zzrdIt3J — ی07 (@Ansari___07) July 10, 2020

