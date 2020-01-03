Vikas Khanna on The Last Color being in Oscars 2020 race: I was always asked who is the film's hero

In a latest interview, chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna has revealed what his reaction to the big news was. Read on to know more.

Starring Neena Gupta in the lead role, Vikas Khanna's The Last Color made headlines this week as it featured among the many hundreds of films that are eligible for the Academy Awards due to be held in February 2020. Calling it a 'miracle of belief', Khanna had taken to social media to share the huge news and a picture of the official Oscars list. Now, in a latest interview with Filmfare, Vikas Khanna has revealed what his reaction to the news was.

On hearing the news, Vikas was over the moon and revealed, "I was screaming in joy. I called up my mother to share the news. She said, ‘Okay okay… Tune khana khaaya?'”. Speaking about the massive recognition, Vikas said, “It’s just the beginning. Yet it’s a big thing for someone like me, who has never made a feature film and who had no backing of a production house. I am just an aspiring storyteller, who started off with a desire to make a film. I went about it organically and single-handed. To be recognised for a film in America, that too for the first feature film, is a huge thing for me."

However, it wasn't all that easy for the Michelin star chef who did not know a lot of aspects of film-making. “I was always asked, ‘Who's the hero of your film?’ It never struck me that I didn’t have a male lead, which seemed so important here." Irrespective of all the hardships, The Last Color has been screened at various film festivals with the most recent one being at the Mumbai Film Festival.

