Vikas Khanna mourns demise of his soulmate and best friend Radha: She fought like a champion for years
On February 28, renowned chef Vikas Khanna announced the unfortunate demise of his best friend Radha who died today due to multiple organ failures. He took to Instagram to share a picture from his happy times with Radha and penned down a heart-melting note to bid her goodbye. In the caption, he cited her as his “soulmate” and “best friend”. He wrote, “My soulmate left me today. March 23, 1974 - Feb 28, 2022. She fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure. But today due to multiple organ failure, my best friend passed away in my arms. Loveeeee you Radha forever & forever. RIP.”
His loved ones and fans also paid respect and offered their condolences in the comment section. Chef Ranveer Brar who shared the screen space with Vikas Khanna in a cooking reality show paid his respect and commented with a broken heart emoticon in the comment section. Chef Vineet wrote, “Oh my good lord. That’s terrible news. So sorry to know this Vikas”. Similarly, his fans too commented. A fan wrote, “This is such a sad new. My deepest condolences”. Another fan commented, “So sorry for your loss”.
See Vikas Khanna’s post here:
To note, Vikas Khanna is a renowned chef globally. He was also part of the cooking reality show MasterChef India as a judge. People had liked his down-to-earth personality in the show and he has a massive fan following on Instagram. He is quite active on social media too and every now and then shares a glimpse of his life with his loved ones.
