Vikas Khanna recalls spending time with Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat; '81 mins I’ll never forget...'

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been dominating the box office for the past 10 days with his recently released film Jawan, undeniably possesses a captivating charm. Both fans and celebrities alike admire him and recognize him as an exceptional host. Today, renowned chef Vikas Khanna shared a throwback selfie on his social media with the superstar and expressed his admiration with a heartfelt note. He recalled the 81 minutes he spent with him at Mannat which will always remain unforgettable for him.

Famous chef Vikas Khanna shares a throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan

Today, the renowned chef, Vikas Khanna took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share a throwback selfie he took with Shah Rukh Khan and recalled the 81 minutes he spent with him at Mannat. Appreciating King Khan, Vikas penned a heartfelt note along with sharing the picture. He wrote, “Would never forget this moment of spending 81 minutes at Mannat & speaking to King Khan about new restaurants, festivals, cooking, books & movie with Shabana ji. Though I had met SRK several times but this time with him was personal. I had a flight to catch & he came down to drop me AT THE GATE. As I was about to sit in the car in the car, SRK says, “selfie toh lee hi nahin”. The brilliant mind, poet, philosopher, genuine, generous……SRK. 81 mins I’ll never forget until my end. @iamsrk” HAVE A LOOK:

Vikas Khanna suggested Shah Rukh Khan’s name to Hollywood actor Paul Rudd for next Marvel film

Earlier this year, chef Vikas Khanna took to his Instagram handle to share excerpts from a video chat he had with Hollywood actor Paul Rudd, who plays a leading role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. Sharing the video, he wrote, “When Hollywood’s one of the most influential actors speaks to one of the most influential chefs in the World. Here are the snippets of the chat between Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s Star Paul Rudd & Vikas Khanna. From 3 Indian Films at the Oscars, Diet. Shah Rukh Khan & Vada Pao.” HAVE A LOOK:

During the interaction, Vikas asked Paul Rudd if he watches Indian films, to which the actor responded, “Well now, that film is there for Oscar consideration. Everybody loves that film. Is it RRR…it’s RRR.” When Vikas reminded him about the other two nominations that India had received at the Academy Awards, Paul said, “These are really beautiful films. So very proud of these two independent filmmakers who are making such difference.”

Vikas also suggested Shah Rukh Khan’s name to Paul to cast him in the next Marvel film. He said, “And if I have to recommend one Indian actor because you have massive fan base in India , I would recommend Shah Rukh Khan to be in the next marvel movie and this is my little humble request.”

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan, directed by Atlee is currently running in the theatres.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan reveals how Atlee reacted to all his 'cool shots'; says, 'He is mass and...'