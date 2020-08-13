Vikas Sethi puts a pause on new web series production untill the lockdown

TV star Vikas Sethi has ventured into production along with his wife Jhanvi. The couple is all set to launch their company with a five-episode web series.

"It's a five-episode web series that we are going to produce. It's a comedy show about a phone call that leads to chaos. We have not registered the name yet, but it is tentatively titled 'Phone Ka Jhol'," revealed Vikas.

He added that he has already done a location recce but they couldn't start shooting because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I had gone to Jaisalmer for a recce and as soon as I came back the lockdown was announced. I have to shoot in Rajasthan and it's not possible right now to travel with a crew. Because we will be travelling from Mumbai, they will straightaway place us in quarantine. So, we are waiting for things to get back to normal," said Vikas.

Vikas said during the lockdown they have developed six to seven stories, including a comedy, a thriller and a story about a teen girl's life.

As for producing TV shows, he said: "I still want to get the experience of producing first and then get into TV. TV needs a huge moolah. You need to invest at least a crore (rupees) to start a show. You have to make the set, then you need to run the show for at least three months. You have to pay for it at first and then later you start getting recovery. If the show doesn't do well, they will take it off air within six months. Then you land in lots of problem. So I am still learning. That's definitely the plan, eventually I want to produce a TV show, but not right now."

Vikas has made his mark on shows such as "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kahiin Toh Hoga", "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Sasural Simar Ka". He was also seen in the 2001 hit, "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham".

Credits :IANS

