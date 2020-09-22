  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vikram Bhatt calls nepotism debate 'nonsense', says audience made Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor stars

Speaking to Nav Bharat Times, Vikram Bhatt said that nepotism doesn't guarantee success and audience is responsible for making actors, stars.
40869 reads Mumbai
News,Ranbir Kapoor,alia bhatt,vikram bhattVikram Bhatt calls nepotism debate 'nonsense', says audience made Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor stars
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After sharing his thoughts on working with Kangana Ranaut in the near future, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has opened up on the much-discussed topic of nepotism. Calling it nonsense, Vikram Bhatt also said that the audience is responsible for making Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stars. Speaking to Nav Bharat Times, he said that nepotism doesn't guarantee success.

He said, "If a father could have made his son a star, then Sunny Deol son Karan Deol's first film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas wouldn’t have been a flop. What did Sunny Deol do when the film did not do well?" 

Adding "If the audience had not appreciated the performances of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, they would have never become stars. The audience is responsible for making them stars and not their fathers. There were several actors - directors who got an opportunity from their families but the audience didn’t like their work and rejected them. I believe that nepotism is a nonsense discussion that has been going on for quite a while now like many other nonsense discussions." 

Vikram Bhatt is also of the opinion that the Hindi film industry witnesses a much bigger impact as opposed to other fields. "A politician’s son can be a politician, a businessman’s son can also follow in his father’s footsteps, a cricketer's son can become a cricketer but an actor's son can't be an actor!. I don’t want my children to face the hardships and the struggles that I have seen. That’s the reason I work hard." 

He added, "If there is a border conflict or fight with Pakistan then our artistes are stopped because it raises the loudest voices. When it comes to smoking g cigarettes, you do not close the paan bidi shops but cut smoking scenes from films. If animal rights activists have some issues then they first try to impose restrictions in films. Nobody cares about how horses are treated in Matheran or what the condition of animals in villages is." 

Do you agree with Vikram Bhatt's point of view? Let us know in the comments below.  

Credits :Navbharat Times

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Anonymous 1 hour ago

what an idiotic statement...

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement