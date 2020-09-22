Vikram Bhatt calls nepotism debate 'nonsense', says audience made Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor stars

Speaking to Nav Bharat Times, Vikram Bhatt said that nepotism doesn't guarantee success and audience is responsible for making actors, stars.

After sharing his thoughts on working with in the near future, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has opened up on the much-discussed topic of nepotism. Calling it nonsense, Vikram Bhatt also said that the audience is responsible for making and stars. Speaking to Nav Bharat Times, he said that nepotism doesn't guarantee success.

He said, "If a father could have made his son a star, then Sunny Deol son Karan Deol's first film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas wouldn’t have been a flop. What did Sunny Deol do when the film did not do well?"

Adding "If the audience had not appreciated the performances of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, they would have never become stars. The audience is responsible for making them stars and not their fathers. There were several actors - directors who got an opportunity from their families but the audience didn’t like their work and rejected them. I believe that nepotism is a nonsense discussion that has been going on for quite a while now like many other nonsense discussions."

Vikram Bhatt is also of the opinion that the Hindi film industry witnesses a much bigger impact as opposed to other fields. "A politician’s son can be a politician, a businessman’s son can also follow in his father’s footsteps, a cricketer's son can become a cricketer but an actor's son can't be an actor!. I don’t want my children to face the hardships and the struggles that I have seen. That’s the reason I work hard."

He added, "If there is a border conflict or fight with Pakistan then our artistes are stopped because it raises the loudest voices. When it comes to smoking g cigarettes, you do not close the paan bidi shops but cut smoking scenes from films. If animal rights activists have some issues then they first try to impose restrictions in films. Nobody cares about how horses are treated in Matheran or what the condition of animals in villages is."

