Vikram Bhatt dances with daughter Krishna Bhatt at her sangeet ceremony; See inside PICS

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt is all set to tie the knot with her beau Vedant Sarda today. The duo got engaged in December 2022. Recently, Krishna confirmed her wedding date and expressed excitement about the same. Now, ahead of the wedding, pictures and videos from her sangeet ceremony surfaced on the Internet. In one of the videos, the ace director is seen dancing with his gorgeous daughter.

Inside Krishna Bhatt and Vedant Sarda's sangeet ceremony

The couple hosted their grand Sangeet ceremony at Mumbai's St. Regis. The pictures and videos from their ceremony have been shared by their friends. Krishna and Vedant looked all things stunning in their stylish outfits. For her Sangeet, Krishna wore a pastel-hued full-sleeved blouse with matching palazzo pants and a cape-like jacket. Her outfit featured shimmery embellishments. On the other hand, her husband-to-be looked dapper in a black suit. In one of the videos shared by a friend, Vikram and Krishna are seen enjoying a slow dance. The daddy cool has opted for a shimmery coat and black pants.

Vikram reposted the video on Instagram and thanked Krishna's friend for sharing it. He wrote, "Thank you @rishika_lokre for memories recorded for posterity." Krishna and Vedant too danced to a romantic song. Have a look:

Krishna shared pictures from her engagement ceremony in December 2022. She wrote along with the pictures, "A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement. Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer."

Recently, Krishna spoke about her relationship with Vedant and revealed that it was 'love at first sight'. She told ETimes, "We had decided that we would get married in June and as luck would have it the film (1920: Horrors Of The Heart) is also getting released in June. So, as Papa says, I have two marriages happening at the same time. One with the love of my life and the other one with my audience." She also revealed that they have been dating for one year, and they knew they would end up together when they met each other. After dating for a year, they are getting married today.

