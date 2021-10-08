Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Mahesh Bhatt knew about his marriage to Shwetambari Soni: Boss knows everything

Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Soni tied the knot nearly a year ago. According to a report in Times of India, Vikram and Shwetambari got married in a low-key ceremony. In a recent chat with TOI, Vikram revealed that his ‘boss’ Mahesh Bhatt knew about the wedding all this while. He said, “Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) knew it; he is my boss and a boss knows everything. I had told a few friends and I hadn't told a few friends. I didn't feel the need to announce it. At my age, you marry not for social confirmation but personal gratification.”

Upon being asked if Vikram sought his daughter Krishna’s approval before tying the knot. He said, “Krishna is now old enough to understand relationships. I didn't have to ask her. She knows her dad has a private life that is his.” Speaking about how he and Shwetambari met, Vikram said, “Shweta and I met through a common friend. She is an art curator and has an art gallery of her own. A common friend introduced us; one thing led to another and we found ourselves in a relationship.”

In an earlier chat with TOI, Mahesh Bhatt spoke about Vikram and Shwetambari’s marriage. He said, “Vikram Bhatt got married last September during the peak of the lockdown. He called me and said, ‘Boss I am getting married and since there is a restriction on the number of people who can be invited for the marriage ceremony and also keeping your health concerns in mind in these Covid times, I will not burden you and ask you to come. But we are going to keep this under the wraps’.”

