Vikram Bhatt reveals wedding details with Shwetambari; Says ‘What I have with her is not a crazy love affair’

Vikram Bhatt took everyone by a pleasant surprise after he went public about his year-long marriage with art curator Shwetambari Soni. Bollywood actors and filmmakers often keep their relationships secretive to protect them from being talked about publicly. But, keeping a marriage hidden from everyone’s eyes and that too for a year is surprising to every extent and well Vikram Bhatt managed to do that. But now, the filmmaker has finally opened up about his wedding after he went public.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Vikram Bhatt reveals that he met his wife Shwetambari Soni through a mutual friend in 2016. They tied the knot in September last year. Talking about his wedding he revealed, “It was a private ceremony at my home, with her three sisters and my family in attendance. Even my friends couldn’t come. We had initially thought of having a [grand] wedding, but the pandemic [played spoilsport],” begins the director.

Their love story is nothing less than a Bollywood movie story. The two were to work on an exhibition together. While the exhibition didn’t work out, the love story did. Vikram Bhatt further revealed that his wife is intelligent and franker than him and that is what he loves about her more. He loves coming home to someone who doesn’t belong to the world of films and who has been in a completely different world. “I bounce my ideas off her as Shweta is astute with stories. She is honest with her feedback, especially if the story is crap,” he laughs.

Further revealing details about the proposal, Vikram Bhatt revealed that it was nothing like they show in movies. No candlelight dinner, no puerile promises. In fact, it happened after three years of dating when Vikram’s father was admitted to the hospital. “My father was hospitalised at the time. When the doctor recommended an angioplasty for him, we gave the go-ahead. Then, Shweta asked me, ‘If this happens to either of us, who will take [the call]? A partner doesn’t have any rights.’ We realised that companionship was fine, but we needed a more formal relationship.”

Vikram Bhatt concluded by saying, “There’s my daughter Krishna; Shweta has children, so I could not speak about it till they were okay with it. Now, they are. At 52, what I have with Shweta is not a crazy love affair, but a content, happy relationship.”

