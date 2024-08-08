Vikram Bhatt REVEALS why he never collaborated with Aamir Khan after Ghulam; says he can't 'endlessly wait for an actor's nod'

Vikram Bhatt-directed 1998 film Ghulam, starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji, was a box office success. While it marked his first collaboration with Rani, this was Vikram's third time working with Aamir. However, after Ghulam, Vikram never collaborated with Aamir again. In a new interview, the director revealed the reason behind it and said that he cannot endlessly wait for actors' nods. The filmmaker also shared how he bagged Ghulam.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Vikram Bhatt addressed the conversations about him and Aamir Khan coming together again. He shared that by that time, he had also gone a different way. The filmmaker did Kasoor, Raaz, and Awara Paagal Deewana, and after Lagaan, Aamir took a break.

Vikram revealed that he was not in the mood to give so many years of his life to a film, considering Aamir is known to dedicate years to projects, sometimes even before shooting begins.

“Also, I don’t think I’m the kind of director who can endlessly wait for an actor’s nod, whoever it is, because I’m very impatient to make a film. So, the opportunity never came up again,” he said.

Speaking about Ghulam, Vikram shared that bagging it was not an easy job. He elaborated that Ghulam was a twisted story. He started working with Aamir during Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and then Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and after these, he was offered his brother’s film, Madhosh. However, it did not perform well.

Vikram said that he was supposed to do Ghulam before Mahesh Bhatt. But his first film, Jaanam, flopped, Mukesh Ji was thrown out of the company, and Ghulam was taken away.

But Vikram Bhatt eventually had to step in as Mahesh Bhatt stepped down from directing the film. “As luck would have it, I started working with them again and directed Fareb, which was successful. Then came a point in time when Bhatt Saab decided that he wasn’t going to be someone who did nothing but Ghulam," the filmmaker shared.

Lastly, he said that it was not important to him, and Aamir wanted someone who was very, very dedicated, and that was how Ghulam came to Vikram.

Meanwhile, Ghulam also starred Sharat Saxena, Deepak Tijori, and others in pivotal roles.

