Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna REACTS on his secret wedding with Shwetambari Soni: It is what it is

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently made it to the headlines as reports about him secretly tying the knot last year with ladylove Shwetambari Soni started surfacing. And now, Bhatt’s daughter Krishna has opened up about the same during her interaction with a leading daily.

In a conversation with India Today, Krishna Bhatt was asked about her reaction to dad Vikram Bhatt’s hush-hush wedding to Shwetambari Soni. In reply, Krishna said that she found out about the wedding much later and that her father thought she would not be able to handle the news. “My parents got divorced 25 years ago. It took a while for me to understand that. I got accustomed to my parents not being together. I grew up and as I started taking on emotionally complicated scripts of my own, I realised that everyone has one life and everyone does what makes them happy. I found out about my dad’s wedding much later. He thought I was a little girl who wouldn’t be able to face this news. I suppose for your parents, you never grow up,” said Krishna.

When asked about how she came to know about the news, and if Vikram revealed it to her, Krishna said, “He broke it to me quite suddenly as is his usual way. But, it is what it is.”

Speaking about her bond with Shwetambari, Krishna said that she hasn’t interacted with the former as she does not stay with her father. She further said that the bond she has with Vikram matters and that she is glad it has remained unchanged.

