Vikram Bhatt says Alia Bhatt would not be interested in doing his films: ‘Our relationship isn’t like that’

Alia Bhatt is celebrated as one of Bollywood's finest actresses, renowned for both her exceptional acting talent and discerning film choices. Despite her collaboration with her father, Mahesh Bhatt, on Sadak, she has yet to work with her uncle, Vikram Bhatt. Recently, Vikram explained why this is the case, stating, “I don’t think I make the kind of films that Alia Bhatt would be interested in. She has her own universe and choices.”

In an interview with News 18, Vikram Bhatt explained why he hasn’t collaborated with Alia Bhatt. He mentioned that he never anticipated working with her or asked Mahesh Bhatt to cast her in his projects. The Awara Paagal Deewana director noted that his relationship with Mahesh is separate from their families and that his films may not align with Alia’s interests. He added that Alia has her own distinct career path and choices, and he has never approached Mahesh to suggest Alia for a role. Their relationship does not involve such requests.

In the same interview, Vikram Bhatt praised Janhvi Kapoor for establishing her own space in a male-dominated industry. He commended her for her determination and role choices, regardless of her films' success or failure. Bhatt highlighted that Janhvi has chosen not to rely on being linked to major stars or playing secondary roles, which he greatly admires. He said, "She has chosen not to latch onto some star or become the second heroine to a third hero. She has refused to do that."

Responding to critics who label Janhvi as a product of nepotism, Vikram Bhatt highlighted her standout choice of daring projects. He noted that her films focus on her abilities, providing her with a platform to showcase her talent. Vikram expressed his admiration for her efforts, stating that her background is irrelevant to her achievements.

In discussing Janhvi’s approach to redefining success, Vikram Bhatt praised her for pursuing unique and innovative projects. He remarked that her approach is more meaningful than merely seeking success through roles that offer little personal impact, which only creates a false sense of achievement.

For the unversed, Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt have worked together in several films. Vikram began his career by assisting Mahesh on projects such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Junoon, and later made his directorial debut with Jaanam. Their partnership has resulted in successful films like Ghulam, Raaz, 1920, Haunted 3D, and more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt recently teamed up for a horror film called Bloody Ishq, which is now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Jigra, an action thriller about a prison break, directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. Jigra is set to premiere on September 27, 2024, and features her first collaboration with Vedang Raina from The Archies. Besides this, Alia is working on projects Alpha and Love & War.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Ulajh, where she plays a diplomat. The film is currently in theaters. Up next, she will be seen in Devara: Part 1, where she will star alongside Jr NTR, and in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.

