Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt to tie the knot with Vedant Sarda on THIS date in Mumbai

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt got engaged to her beau Vedant Sarda in December 2022. Vikram Bhatt dropped some stunning pictures from their engagement ceremony back then, on Instagram. Now, Krishna is all set to tie the knot with Vedant Sarda this weekend! Krishna will get married on June 11, that is, this Sunday, and she confirmed it herself. Krishna is the director of the horror film 1920: Horrors Of The Heart. The film is also releasing in June, which means she has more than one reason to celebrate this month!

Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt to tie the knot with Vedant Sarda on Sunday

While confirming her wedding with beau Vedant Sarda on June 11, Krishna Bhatt told ETimes, “We had decided that we would get married in June and as luck would have it the film (1920: Horrors Of The Heart) is also getting released in June. So, as Papa says, I have two marriages happening at the same time. One with the love of my life and the other one with my audience."

While Krishna did not reveal the venue or the details of the wedding, she said that it will be a proper wedding with ‘saath pheras’ as she is a big fan of traditions. Their wedding will take place in Mumbai. Speaking about how and when they met, Krishna told the tabloid that they met one year ago, and it was love at first sight. They have been dating for one year, and they knew they would end up together when they met each other. Now, exactly one year later, Krishna and Vedant are getting married. “Our one year anniversary is our wedding day,” said Krishna.

Meanwhile, in December 2022, Krishna Bhatt got engaged to Vedant Sarda. Vikram Bhatt shared pictures from the engagement ceremony, and he was seen hugging his daughter in the first picture. In his caption, he shared the lyrics of the song Sunrise, Sunset from the film Fiddler on the Roof.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Bhatt on his ‘secret wedding’ with Shwetambari: ‘It was a slow burn relationship’