Vikram Gokhale demise: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and other celebs pay condolences

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has passed away today. The actor was undergoing treatment at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The hospital authorities had informed on November 25 that his health was improving slowly. Today the news was confirmed, celebs including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and many more took to social media and expressed their condolences to the family members.

Condolences:

Akshay Kumar, who worked with Vikram Gokhale in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Mission Mangal, got emotional as he penned a note on social media. He wrote, “Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti.” Anupam Kher shared an incomplete poem written by Vikram Gokhale and also shared heartbroken emojis to express his pain after losing his dear friend. “I got this incomplete video from #VikramGokhale 12days back. I called him & told him that the poem is incomplete. He laughed & replied,“Life incomplete है मेरे दोस्त!” News of his death has deeply saddened me. He was a very dear friend! BRILLIANT actor & person!," the Uunchai actor had earlier tweeted while sharing the poem.”