Vikram Gokhale demise: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and other celebs pay condolences
Vikram Gokhale passed away today. His treatment was going on at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has passed away today. The actor was undergoing treatment at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The hospital authorities had informed on November 25 that his health was improving slowly. Today the news was confirmed, celebs including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and many more took to social media and expressed their condolences to the family members.
Condolences:
Akshay Kumar, who worked with Vikram Gokhale in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Mission Mangal, got emotional as he penned a note on social media. He wrote, “Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti.” Anupam Kher shared an incomplete poem written by Vikram Gokhale and also shared heartbroken emojis to express his pain after losing his dear friend. “I got this incomplete video from #VikramGokhale 12days back. I called him & told him that the poem is incomplete. He laughed & replied,“Life incomplete है मेरे दोस्त!” News of his death has deeply saddened me. He was a very dear friend! BRILLIANT actor & person!," the Uunchai actor had earlier tweeted while sharing the poem.”
Popular TV star Anirrudh Dave, who worked with Vikram Gokhale in a series, wrote, "One of the finest actor #VikramGokhale ji, I learned a lot from you...it's end of an era baauji.” Ravi Kisan wrote, “मेरे पसंदीदा कलाकार विक्रम गोखले जी नहीं रहे महादेव उनको अपने श्री चरणो में स्थान दे ॐ शान्ति शान्ति शान्ति.”
Political leaders also mourned his death. Prakash Javadekar wrote, “Saddened by the demise of veteran actor #VikramGokhale. He was a Versatile Actor as well a committed social activist. He left an indelible mark in Marathi, Hindi Theatre &Film industry with his extraordinary performances. My heartfelt condolences to his family.Om Shanti.”
Devendra Fadnavis wrote, “मराठी आणि हिंदी अशा दोन्ही सिनेसृष्टी गाजविणारे ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते विक्रम गोखले यांच्या निधनाने सिनेमाजगत आणि नाट्यसृष्टीचे कधीही भरुन न निघणारे नुकसान झाले आहे..”
Work:
Vikram Gokhale was a celebrated Marathi and Hindi actor who has did amazing work for films and television. The actor played the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father in the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Other popular films of his include Mission Mangal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Nikamma and Dil Se among others.
