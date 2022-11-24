Vikram Gokhale no more: 7 lesser-known facts about the veteran actor you must know
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at the age of 77, after a prolonged illness. Here we present the 7 lesser-known facts about the senior actor you must know.
Vikram Gokhale, the veteran theatre and film actor passed away at the age of 77, after a prolonged illness. The senior actor, who is best known for his illustrious filmography in Marathi and Hindi cinema, was admitted to a private hospital in Pune for the last 15 days. According to the latest updates, Vikram Gokhale's mortal remains will be taken to Balgandharva Sabhagruha in Pune on Thursday morning, where the friends and family will pay their last respects to the actors.
Here we present the 7 lesser-known facts about Vikram Gokhale that you must know. Have a look...
The son of Chandrakant Gokhale
Vikram Gokhale is the son of the veteran actor Chandrakant Gokhale. His father, who is one of the most-loved actors in Marathi cinema is best known for his illustrious work in both theatre and films. Chandrakant Gokhale who was also a well-known singer was the son of Kamlabhai Gokhale - the first-ever female child actor in the Indian film industry.
Vikram Gokhale's theatre career
The veteran actor kickstarted his career as an actor with the Marathi theatre plays, in the 1960s. Even though he later established himself as a prominent face in both Marathi and Hindi cinema, Vikram Gokhale continued his theatre career till 2016. He announced his retirement from the stage performances in 2016, owing to a throat aliment.
The Bollywood debut
Vikram Gokhale emerged as a busy actor in Marathi cinema in his early 20s, before making his debut in Hindi cinema. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with the 1971-released Amitabh Bachchan movie Parwana. He later appeared in many famous films including Agneepath, Khuda Gawah, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and others. He was last seen in the recently released family entertainer, Nikamma.
Vikram Gokhale's bond with Amitabh Bachchan
It was Amitabh Bachchan who helped Vikram Gokhale in his initial days in Bollywood, where he struggled a lot. Later in the late 1990s, the legendary superstar personally wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Manohar Joshi, when he got to know that Gokhale is looking for a house in Mumbai. The duo shared a warm friendship for over 55 years.
The National Film Award and directorial debut
Vikram Gokhale won the National Film Award for Best Actor, for his performance in the Marathi film Anumati. In the same year, he made his long-awaited directorial debut with the Marathi film Aaghaat.
The acting academy, real estate career and social work
Vikram Gokhale was running an acting academy in Pune before he fell ill. He was also active in the real estate business and owned a firm named Sujata Farms in Pune, where he had been living for the last few years. He was also a social activist and ran a charitable trust that helped children in need, and disabled soldiers.
Sangeet Natak Academy Award winner
In 2011, Vikram Gokhale received the Sangeet Natak Academy Award which is the greatest honour dedicated to theatre artists in the country, for his contribution to the Marathi theatre.
Vikram Gokhale is survived by his wife Vrushali Gokhale and their two daughters. The final rites of the veteran actor are expected to be held in Pune, on November 24, Thursday. More details on the same are expected to be out very soon.
