Vikram Gokhale no more: 7 lesser-known facts about the veteran actor you must know

Vikram Gokhale, the veteran theatre and film actor passed away at the age of 77, after a prolonged illness. The senior actor, who is best known for his illustrious filmography in Marathi and Hindi cinema, was admitted to a private hospital in Pune for the last 15 days. According to the latest updates, Vikram Gokhale's mortal remains will be taken to Balgandharva Sabhagruha in Pune on Thursday morning, where the friends and family will pay their last respects to the actors. Here we present the 7 lesser-known facts about Vikram Gokhale that you must know. Have a look...

The son of Chandrakant Gokhale Vikram Gokhale is the son of the veteran actor Chandrakant Gokhale. His father, who is one of the most-loved actors in Marathi cinema is best known for his illustrious work in both theatre and films. Chandrakant Gokhale who was also a well-known singer was the son of Kamlabhai Gokhale - the first-ever female child actor in the Indian film industry. Vikram Gokhale's theatre career The veteran actor kickstarted his career as an actor with the Marathi theatre plays, in the 1960s. Even though he later established himself as a prominent face in both Marathi and Hindi cinema, Vikram Gokhale continued his theatre career till 2016. He announced his retirement from the stage performances in 2016, owing to a throat aliment.

The Bollywood debut Vikram Gokhale emerged as a busy actor in Marathi cinema in his early 20s, before making his debut in Hindi cinema. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with the 1971-released Amitabh Bachchan movie Parwana. He later appeared in many famous films including Agneepath, Khuda Gawah, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and others. He was last seen in the recently released family entertainer, Nikamma. Vikram Gokhale's bond with Amitabh Bachchan It was Amitabh Bachchan who helped Vikram Gokhale in his initial days in Bollywood, where he struggled a lot. Later in the late 1990s, the legendary superstar personally wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Manohar Joshi, when he got to know that Gokhale is looking for a house in Mumbai. The duo shared a warm friendship for over 55 years. The National Film Award and directorial debut Vikram Gokhale won the National Film Award for Best Actor, for his performance in the Marathi film Anumati. In the same year, he made his long-awaited directorial debut with the Marathi film Aaghaat.