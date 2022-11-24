Vikram Gokhale Passes Away: Ajay Devgn mourns his demise, Tributes pour in

It is a sad day in the world of Bollywood as Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 77. Earlier on Wednesday, he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune and was hospitalized for over 15 days. Sources close to ETimes confirmed the development and added that the legendary actor’s mortal remains will be taken to the Balgandharva Sabhagruha on Thursday morning for friends and family to pay their last respects.

Vikram Gokhale is best known for his roles in films like Agneepath (1990), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and Mission Mangal (2019) to name a few. All these films were super duper hits at the box office back then.

Not many are aware about the fact that he was an established actor in Marathi cinema as well. In 2010, he became a recipient of the National Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the Marathi film Anumati. He also made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Aaghaat. In June 2022, he was last seen in the Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty-starrer Nikamma.

Tributes pour in from the film fraternity

Popular Bollywood actor and national award-winning artist Ajay Devgn felt saddened to know about the development. Ajay and Vikram had worked in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Main Aisa Hi Hoon (2005), and Ye Raaste Hai Pyaar Ke (2001). Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti”

Popular filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar felt saddened to know about the development as well. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Sad to hear the demise of veteran actor #VikramGokhale ji one of the finest talented actors, his contribution in Hindi & Marathi cinema for his performance will always be remembered. #OmShanti.”

Popular actor Jaaved Jaaferi also acknowledged the development with a heavy heart. He tweeted, “With a heavy heart, I acknowledge the passing of another formidable talent from my fraternity. #VikramGokhale sahab’s performances in #Agneepath #SalimLangdePeMatRo #HumDilDeChukeSanam #Anumati #Natsamrat are admirably remembered.Heartfelt condolences to his family n friends.”

Television actor Aly Goni also has expressed his heartfelt condolences on learning about the development. He wrote on Twitter, “May god rest your soul in peace sir.”

Television actor Manish Wadhwa, who is known to play the role of Chanakya in Chandragupta Maurya, Kans in Paramavatar Shri Krishna, also dropped his message on the development. He tweeted, “We’ll miss you sir! Om Shanti.”