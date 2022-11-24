Vikram Gokhale’s family refutes news reports claiming actor’s death; Urges fans to keep praying for him
Amidst speculations surfacing on various news portals that veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has passed away, the actor’s family has come out in open and dismissed such rumours.
Ever since the news has broken out that veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has been hospitalized and is in critical condition, fans appear to be super worried and are hoping for the actor’s speedy recovery. Amidst such a tense atmosphere, some news reports claimed that the Gokhale has passed away. However, in the latest development, Gokhale’s family has confirmed that the actor is alive and is under the supervision of specialized doctors.
Following this, several news channels, which initially claimed that the actor is dead, have now taken down the articles from their website.
Vikram Gokhale’s family refutes news reports claiming the actor’s death
Just a few minutes back, news agency ANI confirmed that the actor is alive. In a tweet, ANI reported, “Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support. He has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him–confirms Vikram Gokhale's daughter.”
In a conversation with ETimes, Vikram’s wife Vrushali Gokhle said that the actor is alive. "He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on a ventilator. Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he's improving, sinking, or still not responding," Vrushali said.
Vrushali Gokhale also highlighted that Vikram Gokhale has been in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital since November 5. "He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in the heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure," she said.
Vikram Gokhale hospitalized in Pune following health complications
Earlier on Wednesday, news agency Press Trust of India reported that the actor has been hospitalized after health-based complications.
“Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to a city-based hospital following health complications,” doctors said, as reported by PTI.
“The doctors, however, refused to reveal any further information and said Gokhale's family will give an update on his health status,” PTI reported.
Vikram Gokhale is best known for his roles in films like Agneepath (1990), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and Mission Mangal (2019) to name a few. All these films were super hits at the box office back then and are cherished by people to date.
