Vikram Gokhale's health has been 'very critical,' reveals family friend: He has multiple organ failure

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is notable for his roles in Marathi theatre, Hindi films, and television. Recently, he was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune over health complications. A report by the Marathi outlet Navshakti mentions that he was brought to the hospital a few days ago and his condition stabilised after treatment. However, the report claimed that his condition again began to deteriorate over the past couple of days.

Now, Vikram's family friend named Rajesh Damle shared an update on the actor's health with India Today and revealed that in the last 24 hours, his health has been very critical and the doctors are trying their best. "He is fighting since last the 24 hours. Multiple organ failure has been reported. Updates will be shared as and when there is a development in his health. He is not responding to the medicines as expected by the doctors. However, the doctors are trying hard for his revival," said the report.

Vikram Gokhale's family refutes death rumours

Hours after news of his death started doing the rounds on Wednesday evening. Vikram's family refuted the rumours about the actor's death and in a tweet, ANI reported, “Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support. He has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him–confirms Vikram Gokhale's daughter.”

Vikram Gokhale's wife says he slipped into coma

Meanwhile, Vikram's wife in a conversation with ETimes said that he slipped into coma yesterday afternoon, and post that, he has not responded to touch. "He is on a ventilator. Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he's improving, sinking, or still not responding," Vrushali said. She also added that Gokhale had several heart and kidney issues.

Vikram Gokhale work front

Vikram is best known for his appearances in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Agneepath, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa among others. He was last seen in the Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty-starrer Nikamma, which was released in theatres in June this year.