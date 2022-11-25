Vikram Gokhale's health is showing ‘slow and steady improvement’: Hospital authorities

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is in the headlines these days after his demise news went viral. He was hospitalised a few days ago and reportedly his condition initially improved but then he slipped into a coma. Now, a new update on his health is that his condition is improving slowly and steadily. The information was given by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital authorities. They have also mentioned that seeing his condition ventilator support is likely to be removed in the next 48 hours.



Statement:

In a statement by Shirish Yadgikar, PRO, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, he said, “Noted actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his lips and is likely to be off ventilator support in the next 48 hours. His BP and heart are stable. Thankyou.” NDTV reported on Thursday that his family members and doctors had said that he was in a critical condition and not responding to treatment.

Vikram Gokhale's family refutes death rumours:

Hours after news of his death started doing the rounds. Vikram's family refuted the rumours about the actor's death and in a tweet, ANI reported, “Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support. He has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him–confirms Vikram Gokhale's daughter.”



Work:

Vikram Gokhale is a celebrated Marathi and Hindi actor who has done some amazing work for films and television. The actor played the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father in the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Other popular films of his include Mission Mangal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Nikamma and Dil Se among others.