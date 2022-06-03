Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj urges fans to revisit 'Kaithi' before watching Kamal Haasan starrer

In an open note that he shared, 'Vikram' director Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote that it was a surreal experience for him to direct someone like Kamal Haasan.

Lokesh added that he is emotional and said that 'Vikram' is a gift to Kamal Haasan, from a fanboy.

On Thursday, a few hours prior to the movie's theatrical release, Lokesh shared a note via his social media handles.

"This is the most emotional I've ever felt before the release of my film. As I can remember, ever since I was a kid, I loved Ulayanayagan the most. This is a surreal experience for me, that I am directing a film in his honour," Lokesh's note reads.

According to Lokesh, "It has been 18 months since I started working on 'Vikram'. As a team, we have shed blood and sweat (quite literally) for this film".

Hinting that 'Vikram' has some sort of connection with his previous movie 'Kaithi', Lokesh teased, "And, please do revisit Kaithi before entering into the world of Vikram".

The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and others in crucial roles, apart from Kamal Haasan, who is to appear in a titular role with negative shades as well.

