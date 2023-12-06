Vikram Rathore from Jawan's cameo to 'sax-sux' scenes; 10 Shah Rukh Khan tweets about Dunki will leave you ROFL
Shah Rukh Khan hosted #AskSRK session on today, December 6. He answers a bunch of questions regarding his upcoming film Dunki. Have a look!
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ask SRK' session is one of the delightful treats for his fans and followers. Every time the actor hosts the session, more than hundreds of questions fill the comment section. Ahead of the release of his next film Dunki, the actor answered a lot of questions regarding Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. Let's have a look at 9 such tweets about Dunki that will leave you rolling on the floor laughing because of King Khan's humor and wit.
Shah Rukh Khan answers questions related to Dunki
On December 6, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and hosted his iconic AskSRK session with his fans and followers. He started with, "Because #Dunkitrailer aaya hai... Archies release pe hai....and I am just so happy and laid back. A few moments with you all of fun and funny answers. Let's do #AskSRK."
During the session, one fan asked, "Sir #Dunki me sax sux to nahi hai na. Papa ke sath dekh sakte hai? #AskSRK." To which SRK's humorous reply was "Sax Sux toh samjha nahi....tickets pe Tax Tux zaroor hoga. Daddy se le lena. #DunkiTrailer."
Another fan shared a still from Dunki trailer and asked, "vikram Rathod ka Cameo isme Kyun Rakha hai?" The reply of Shah Rukh was, "Kyunki iss picture mein bhi mein army ka Jawan hoon. Samajh gaya bhai ya aur clear karoon. #DunkiTrailer also refer to stupid question section please ha ha love u."
SRK also revealed the the best time to watch Dunki during the interactive session. He said, "Day AND night and throughout the week."
He also said that Dunki is also for babies as he answered a fan's question. The actor replied, "Dunki is for babies also so please take her. Take a pillow along so that she is comfortable in the movie hall seats. All the best for the baby."
Shah Rukh Khan and romantic songs have an inseparable bond. One fan asked the actor whether Dunki has any romantic songs to which he said, "Of course aayega. Main hoon aur Romance na ho. Yeh toh wohi baat ho gayi ki Dil hai aur dhadkan na ho!!."
Shah Rukh also answered interesting questions regarding Dunki during the session. Have a look:
He also revealed that he has watch Dunki five times as he said, "Yaar maine dekh li hai....paanch baar!! When u go for the sixth time I promise I will come with you."
Here are more tweets regarding Dunki:
Meanwhile, the cast of the film also features Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki will hit theaters on Dcember 21, 2023.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals if Dunki look is inspired by AbRam; reacts to video with Suhana at The Archies screening
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?