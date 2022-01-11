Vikram Vedha: 5 fun facts about Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer movie

On the 48th birthday of Greek God Hrithik Roshan, makers of the film Vikram Vedha took to social media to share the actor’s first look as Vedha from the film with his fans. The director duo Pushkar and Gayatri also announced its theatrical release date which is September 30 this year. It would be an understatement to say the Super 30 actor looked dapper in his first look from the cop drama. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.

For unversed, Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Even, the Tamil version was also directed by the same director duo. The original 2017 film featured actors R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Talking about Hrithik’s first look, he was seen wearing a dark blue coloured kurta and was sporting a bearded look. He appeared to be injured but his never give up spirit was unmatched. His fans also went gaga over the whole look.

See Hrithik Roshan’s first look here:

Here are five fun facts you need to know about Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer film Vikram Vedha:

1. The action thriller Vikram Vedha is inspired by the Indian Folktale Baital Pachisi, also known as Vikram Betal.

2. The vision of the Hindi remake is the same as of OG Tamil version as the director duo is the same. If everything falls in place, the Hindi remake has chances to match the OG version.

3. Radhika Apte has been roped in to play the lead female character. In the Tamil version, the role was played by Shraddha Srinath.

4. Saif Ali Khan recently wrapped the second schedule of the film in Lucknow.

5. Vikram Vedha enjoys a cult status in Kollywood.

It will be interesting to see how Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan fit in the shoes of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. What are your thoughts?

