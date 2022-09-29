Vikram Vedha: 5 unknown facts about the original film that you must read before watching the remake

Here we bring you 5 unknown facts about the original Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi that you must read, before watching the remake…

Vikram Vedha , the highly anticipated gangster drama that features Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release. The movie, which is an official remake of the 2017-released acclaimed Tamil film of the same name, is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. Vikram Vedha has garnered the attention of audiences with its stellar star cast, highly promising trailer, and song. Saif Ali Khan is playing Vikram, a righteous police officer in the film, which features Hrithik Roshan as Vedha, a dreaded gangster.

Inspired by the Vikramaditya-Betal story

Directors Pushkar and Gayatri developed the idea of Vikram Vedha from the famous mythological story of King Vikramaditya and a ghost named Betal, who escaped his clutches every time by dropping a tricky question. The idea of the directors was to place the cat and mouse game between Vikramaditya and Betal in a modern socio-political setting, between two characters who are not entirely good or evil. The opening credits animation of the film, which narrated the Vikramaditya-Betal story, was loved by the audiences.

Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi met for the first time on sets

Directors Pushkar-Gayatri reportedly asked the leading men to not meet or interact with each other before the shooting, to maintain a sense of anonymity between them. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi met for the first time at the location, where they shot their first combination scene together.

Pushkar and Gayatri’s comeback film

Vikram Vedha marked real-life couple Pushkar and Gayatri’s comeback to filmmaking, after a long gap of 7 years. The director couple took a break from the industry after the release of their second outing Va -Quarter Cutting, which hit the theatres in 2010. They spend over 4 years developing the story and screenplay of Vikram Vedha.

Casting R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi as Vikram and Vedha

Pushkar and Gayatri initially wrote the film without having a cast in their minds. But after finishing the script, they felt Vijay Sethupathi was perfect for Vedha. Later, while narrating the script to the actor, the duo realised how similar he is to Vedha, in terms of walking style and mannerisms. Similarly, Pushkar and Gayatri wanted Madhavan to play Vikram, as there is righteousness in the role which only, he could pull off.

Shot in 53 days

The team finished shooting for the entire film in just 53 days but on different schedules. Madhavan followed intermittent fasting to lose weight for his character Vikram, while Vijay Sethupathi sported multiple get-ups to portray various phases of Vedha's life.

