Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan reveals his dream role; Says he would like to act in Mahabharata
Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan said he would be interested in starring in Mahabharata.
Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in the recently released film Vikram Vedha, has revealed that he would be interested in being cast in Mahabharata. Adding that this conversation has been going on with Ajay Devgn since the 1999 movie Kachche Dhaage, the actor said that he doesn’t have a dream role but such a film would be a grand spectacle. In a recent interview, Saif said that he would like to act in Mahabharata if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings.
charaSpeaking to Bollywood Bubble about his dream role, Saif said, “I don’t think like that. I just think of what I am offered. I don’t really have a dream subject. I don’t think there’s any point in thinking like that. But what I would like to do is act in Mahabharata, if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings. We’ve been talking about that with Ajay Devgn since Kachche Dhaage—in our generation, it’s the dream subject. We’ll get the Bombay film industry with the South if that’s possible. Karana is more appealing to me, there are a lot of great characters.”
On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha which also stars Hrithik Roshan in the main lead. The Pushkar-Gayathri directorial is the remake of a Tamil film released in 2017 by the same name. The 2017 film starred R.Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. While the film is struggling at the box office, it has received glowing reviews.
Apart from this, he will also be seen in the Pan-India film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh. Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram, aiming his arrow at the sky as the lightning and thundering waves splash the shore. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, plays the role of the antagonist, Lankesh. Touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, Adipurush is the adaptation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana. The film is directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame Om Raut.
