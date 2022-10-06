Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan reveals his dream role; Says he would like to act in Mahabharata

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in the recently released film Vikram Vedha, has revealed that he would be interested in being cast in Mahabharata. Adding that this conversation has been going on with Ajay Devgn since the 1999 movie Kachche Dhaage, the actor said that he doesn’t have a dream role but such a film would be a grand spectacle. In a recent interview, Saif said that he would like to act in Mahabharata if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about his dream role, Saif said, "I don't think like that. I just think of what I am offered. I don't really have a dream subject. I don't think there's any point in thinking like that. But what I would like to do is act in Mahabharata, if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings. We've been talking about that with Ajay Devgn since Kachche Dhaage—in our generation, it's the dream subject. We'll get the Bombay film industry with the South if that's possible. Karana is more appealing to me, there are a lot of great characters."