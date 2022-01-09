Vikram Vedha: Brace yourself to see Hrithik Roshan's FIRST LOOK as ‘Vedha’ on actor's birthday tomorrow

Ever since the ambitious project ‘Vikram Vedha’ was announced, fans have been jumping with joy. The fact that the role of Vedha will be played by Hrithik Roshan is quite exciting for his fans. Not much has been revealed about the film which is why fans have been eagerly waiting to hear something about it. Well, get ready as you are going to get the biggest surprise on your star’s birthday. The makers of the film have decided to launch the first look of Hrithik as Vedha tomorrow.