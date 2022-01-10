Vikram Vedha FIRST LOOK out: Hrithik Roshan looks intense in beard & moustache as ‘Vedha’

It is Hrithik Roshan’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from all the corners on social media. But, there is something for his fans on the actor’s special day that will make them jump with joy. The makers of Hrithik’s upcoming movie Vikram Vedha had announced that they would be unveiling the first look of the actor as Vedha today. And as promised, here it is! The Greek God of Bollywood looks terrific as Vedha and indeed it is a Happy Birthday for him.

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to share his first look as Vedha. In the picture that he shared, the actor looks intense and rugged in his full-grown beard and moustache. Wearing shaded sunglasses, messy hair with blood smeared on his face, Vedha has his own swag. Hrithik can be seen wearing a black V neck kurta shirt with an intricate design in white colour. He is also wearing a black chain around his neck. Sharing this picture, Hrithik wrote both in Devnagri and English “वेधा. VEDHA.” Fans have showered love in the comments section the moment he shared the first look:



The movie, which also features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in a pivotal role, is a remake of the 2017 Tamil-language hit 'Vikram Vedha', directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Pushkar and Gayatri are also helming the Hindi adaptation.

The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The film is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios.

