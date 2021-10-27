Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan completes first action sequence for Saif Ali Khan co starrer in UAE

The shooting for Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan has already started in UAE. After a long gap fans will be able to watch their favourite War actor on the silver screen. And now the new development is that he has wrapped the first action sequence for the upcoming remake. The photos of him posing with stuntmen are going viral on social media. To note, the film is an official Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film with the same name.

Sharing the pictures on his official Instagram handle, a stuntman, Mansoor Ali Khan wrote, “First craziest action sequence have done .!! Cheer’s.” Another stuntman also posted picture with the actor and wrote, “Wrapped up the first action sequence of Vikram Vedha. A big 'Thank you' to @parvez.shaikhh sir for this opportunity. Wouldn't have been possible without you ?? @hrithikroshan." It is worth mentioning here that Hrithik and Saif are reuniting for the film after 19 years. They were last seen together in Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum.

A few days back R Madhavan, who was in the lead role in the Tamil film, had visited the set and shared a picture also. He praised Hrithik in his post. Reportedly, Saif is playing a cop's role and Hrithik will be seen as a gangster.

Take a look at the post here:

Vikram Vedha was a 2017 Tamil thriller, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The Hindi remake will be produced by Neeraj Pandey. Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original, will also direct the Hindi remake.

Also Read: Madhavan visits Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha set; Will he make an appearance in the film?