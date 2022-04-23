Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan drops an intense PIC; Says 'Calm over chaos'

He is known for dedication, brilliance, and good looks - Yes, we are talking about Bollywood’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan. When it comes to Hrithik, nothing but his Greek God looks are enough to make fans swoon. He is one of the actors who has managed to gain a massive fan following across the globe by his stellar performances. From ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ to ‘Bang Bang’, Hrithik has given us an impressive list of movies to binge-watch. Now, Hrithik is gearing up for his next movie, the much-awaited Bollywood adaptation of Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha. The movie will feature Hrithik in the role of Vedha while Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Vikram in the movie.

Just a few hours ago, Hrithik shared a stunning post where he was seen serving looks (as usual!) In the picture, a dapper Hrithik stood in front of a mirror with his intense gaze set on us. He wore a white shirt with the first few buttons undone to successfully kill us and tinted shades as well. Along with the post, Hrithik penned down, “Calm over chaos #channelingvedha".

Take a look at Hrithik's post:

Of course, the post went viral as fans and industry colleagues from all over fell in love with Hrithik’s stunning visuals. Preity Zinta and Zoya Akhtar reacted with heart and fire emojis. On the other hand, one fan proudly wrote, “Best among bests”.

To note, Vikram Vedha will mark Hrithik’s first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. Apart from these two, Radhika Apte will also be seen in the lead and the movie will be hitting the screens in September this year.

