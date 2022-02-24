Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan introduces Saif Ali Khan as Vikram in 1st look, calls him 'finest actor'

Hrithik Roshan doesn’t miss out on a chance to surprise his fans. Days after he had shared the first look of his much talked about Vikram Vedha, the movie is once again making the headlines today. To note, Hrithik will be seen playing the role of Vedha in the remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller. While we all were in awe of Hrithik’s swag as Vedha, the Kaabil 30 actor has now introduced Saif Ali Khan as Vikram as he shared the first look of the character.

Taking to his social media handle, Hrithik shared a pic of Saif Ali Khan flaunting his perfectly chiselled body as he wore a white t-shirt with denims. The Nawab of Pataudi was nailing his salt and pepper beard look and was boasting an intense look on his face. It looked like the Saif as Vikram is all set to take over his enemies and give them a tough time. Sharing the post, Hrithik wrote, “विक्रम. VIKRAM #vikramvedha. working with one of the finest actors and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait”. To note, Vikram Vedha will mark Hrithik’s second collaboration with Saif Ali Khan after the 2002 release Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post for Saif Ali Khan:

To note, Saif and Hrithik will be seen stepping into R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi’s shoes respectively in the remake of Vikram Vedha. Helmed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri, the Bollywood adaptation will also feature Radhika Apte in a key role.

