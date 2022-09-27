Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan on working with Saif Ali Khan: ‘The sincerity he has is very rare’

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been promoting their upcoming film Vikram Vedha in full swing. The movie is all set to release in a few days, and Hrithik and Saif play on-screen rivals in the movie. Saif and Hrithik, who worked together in the 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, will be reuniting once again after 20 years. In a recent interaction with the media, Hrithik Roshan shared his experience of working with Saif once again, and said that he has been a huge fan of the actor.

Hrithik said that even when he worked with Saif Ali Khan in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, he never tried to be someone he is not. Instead, Hrithik said that Saif has always been a very ‘real’ actor. “Saif has always been a very real actor. And he has never tried to be someone he is not. That was happening at a time when all the rest of the actors were trying to be the hero, trying to have that swag. Everyone wanted to be the hero, but Saif was just himself,” said Hrithik.