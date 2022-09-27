Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan on working with Saif Ali Khan: ‘The sincerity he has is very rare’
Hrithik Roshan opened up about working with Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha, and said that he has been a huge fan of the actor.
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been promoting their upcoming film Vikram Vedha in full swing. The movie is all set to release in a few days, and Hrithik and Saif play on-screen rivals in the movie. Saif and Hrithik, who worked together in the 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, will be reuniting once again after 20 years. In a recent interaction with the media, Hrithik Roshan shared his experience of working with Saif once again, and said that he has been a huge fan of the actor.
Hrithik said that even when he worked with Saif Ali Khan in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, he never tried to be someone he is not. Instead, Hrithik said that Saif has always been a very ‘real’ actor. “Saif has always been a very real actor. And he has never tried to be someone he is not. That was happening at a time when all the rest of the actors were trying to be the hero, trying to have that swag. Everyone wanted to be the hero, but Saif was just himself,” said Hrithik.
Hrithik then added that being opposite Saif in Vikram Vedha only made him enhance his own performance, and he felt the pull towards being more real. “I felt this instinctive pull that I have to be very real in this film. Because I’m opposite an actor who’s one of the most real actors that I have seen in our cinema. And I have been a huge Saif fan for the past decade. I think he is one of the most real actors that we have. The earnestness, the sincerity that he has is very rare. So being opposite him was heightening my performance, making me better. I was feeling the pull towards being more real. Because one little mistake by me where I’ve tried to be a little extra, I’ll be caught,” said Hrithik.
Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.
