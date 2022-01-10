Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan’s first look from the film leaves fans amazed, say 'He will rock'

It’s a double celebration for Hrithik Roshan and his massive fan following. After all, Bollywood’s Greek God is celebrating his 48th birthday today and has been inundated with best wishes from celebs and fans. This isn’t all. The War star also took the social media by a storm as he unveiled his first look from the much awaited Bollywood remake of Vikram Vedha. Hrithik will be seen getting into Vijay Sethupathi’s shows and will be seen playing the role of Vedha in the movie.

In the pic, Hrithik was seen wearing a dark blue coloured kurta and was sporting a bearded look. He appeared to be injured but his never give up spirit was unmatched. Needless to say, Hrithik’s first look from Vikram Vedha has gone viral and netizens are in absolute awe of his swag. In fact, the social media is abuzz with tweets hailing Super 30 star’s new look. One of the Twitter users wrote, “The legend is coming guys. Mark the date 30 Sept 2022. #VikramVedha #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan”. Another user tweeted, “Thik Look !!!! Already loving Vedha. He will rock #VikramVedha #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan”.

Take a look at the Twitter reaction to Hrithik Roshan’s look as Vedha:

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, who played the role of Vikram in the original action thriller also lauded Hrithik’s look. He wrote, “Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn”. Helmed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri, the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha will also star Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead and will be hitting the screens in September this year.

