Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer trailer leaves netizens amazed; Call it 'UNREAL'

Soon after the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, netizens have poured their comments on a wide scale expressing their love and appreciation for it. ‘What a trailer. Your energy in the trailer is mind-blowing. Can't wait for the movie (sic),” wrote a Twitter user.

After releasing the teaser of Vikram Vedha last month, the makers have finally unveiled its trailer on Wednesday (September 9) after a long wait. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles, the Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil film of the same name is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri who also helmed the original. The movie is eagerly anticipated by fans as Hrithik is returning to the silver screen three years after the record-breaking success of War in 2019.

“As a Tamil fan, I feel Hrithik and Saif have nailed the role of Vikram and Vedha. Trailer looks very good and very fresh. Definitely, Bollywood fans will love this movie for sure. #VikramVedhaTrailer,” wrote another user and attached a heart emoji along with it.

Another Twitter user penned down his emotions from Russia and said, “Hrithik, this is something UNREAL! A grand and phenomenal trailer! I just have no words, only emotions! Congratulations to the whole team #VikramVedha!!!! We are waiting for the film in all cinemas around the world! Keep it up! You are the best! Huge greetings from Russia!”

“Now, that’s an awesome trailer...Coming back after 3 years and how...Simply outstanding #VikramVedhaTrailer. Can’t wait to watch the whole story on big screen...#HrithikRoshan #SaifAliKhan face off,” wrote one more user.

As appreciation for the trailer continues to pour in from various corners of the country, Hrithik Roshan and the makers of the film informed that movie vouchers for the film are now available.