Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer trailer leaves netizens amazed; Call it 'UNREAL'
Right after the makers rolled out the trailer of Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, netizens welcomed it with appreciation.
After releasing the teaser of Vikram Vedha last month, the makers have finally unveiled its trailer on Wednesday (September 9) after a long wait. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles, the Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil film of the same name is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri who also helmed the original. The movie is eagerly anticipated by fans as Hrithik is returning to the silver screen three years after the record-breaking success of War in 2019.
Soon after the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, netizens have poured their comments on a wide scale expressing their love and appreciation for it. ‘What a trailer. Your energy in the trailer is mind-blowing. Can't wait for the movie (sic),” wrote a Twitter user.
“As a Tamil fan, I feel Hrithik and Saif have nailed the role of Vikram and Vedha. Trailer looks very good and very fresh. Definitely, Bollywood fans will love this movie for sure. #VikramVedhaTrailer,” wrote another user and attached a heart emoji along with it.
Another Twitter user penned down his emotions from Russia and said, “Hrithik, this is something UNREAL! A grand and phenomenal trailer! I just have no words, only emotions! Congratulations to the whole team #VikramVedha!!!! We are waiting for the film in all cinemas around the world! Keep it up! You are the best! Huge greetings from Russia!”
“Now, that’s an awesome trailer...Coming back after 3 years and how...Simply outstanding #VikramVedhaTrailer. Can’t wait to watch the whole story on big screen...#HrithikRoshan #SaifAliKhan face off,” wrote one more user.
As appreciation for the trailer continues to pour in from various corners of the country, Hrithik Roshan and the makers of the film informed that movie vouchers for the film are now available.
About the film
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming Hindi film Vikram Vedha. The film features Hrithik as a dreaded gangster and Saif as a tough cop. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Vikram Vedha is set to release theatrically worldwide on September 30.
Now, the much-awaited Vikram Vedha trailer has been unveiled today. It is high on action sequences and some intense face-off scenes between Saif aka Vikram and Hrithik aka Vedha. It also has impactful shots and powerful dialogues. While the trailer does not reveal much about the story, it maintains a mystery around the real nature of the two leads played by Hrithik and Saif. Produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment.
Work Front of Hrithik Roshan and Sail Ali Khan
Speaking about Saif Ali Khan, the actor will be seen in Pushkar Gayatri's Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. He will also be playing a major role in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.
On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan will star in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
