Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan shares how fans can be part of film’s trailer preview

Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films and is all set to release worldwide on September 30th, 2022. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, the Pushkar-Gayathri directorial is the remake of a Tamil film released in 2017 by the same name. The 2017 film starred R.Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. The teaser for Hrithik and Saif's starrer dropped on August 24, and the action-packed visuals have already left the audience intrigued as it gave viewers a glimpse of the characters of Vikram & Vedha. After unveiling quite an interesting teaser, the makers are set to release the trailer of the film on September 8.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share that the makers are offering a trailer preview for fans. He shared that people who are interested to be a part of it can send their pictures with the Vikram Vedha sign. He displayed the same to the camera, showing a double V sign with both hands. In the same video, the actor also informed fans that he is under the weather. “Hear hear! #VikramVedhaTrailer Preview for all our well-wishers out there,” the Agneepath actor captioned the video. Reacting to the post, Sussanne Khan commented, "Congratulations."

Have a look at Hrithik’s video:

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha's teaser received a thunderous positive response from the audience and stands to be the Most Liked Teaser for A Hindi Film. While the teaser gave a sneak peek into Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan's looks and onscreen characters, the trailer of the film is touted to be an action-packed thrill ride, notches above the teaser.

Vikram Vedha follows the story of a cop, who is on a hunt to nab a gangster. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. It will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.